Two recent letters in The Daily Advance — one by yours truly and another excellent letter by a frequent letter-writer — were little discussions of America as a “Christian nation.”
But what, exactly, does this mean? What does it stand for? What do the Christians in a Christian nation actually do?
The following quote from the Gospel of St. Matthew, Chapter 22, Verses 37-39, will answer these questions in no-uncertain terms. The quote is from Jesus’ own mouth.
“Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it. Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
Now, who is our neighbor? Every creature in this world. And especially the one nearest to us at this moment.
JERRY GILL
Hertford
Time is what we ignore between significant events
Perhaps the scientists are right in saying that about 14 billion years have passed since “the Big Bang,” but that time feels like a much shorter time — about 6,000 years as the Bible says.
Most of us remember significant events but ignore the time between the events, unless it dramatically affects us.
We say that children have grown a foot since we last saw them, because we forget the months in between.
Beyond a few days, the past feels invisible. Those lying numbers say that I am 83.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City