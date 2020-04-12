Like many residents, I was appalled when I read that Elizabeth City City Council had voted themselves a raise. Since then, I have read letters from other citizens who rightly argue that during this health and economic crisis, raises for city council are unwarranted. However, regardless of the current crisis, I would like to ask city council this question: What have you done to earn a raise?
Let me first clarify who I am referring to when I say “city council.” The council has apparently been taken over by four members. Councilors Billy Caudle and Jeannie Young, on the other hand, seem to be the only members who care enough to show up and try to bring reason and decency to the council. I applaud them both and thank them for their efforts. Councilors Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence appear to be missing from important meetings and our mayor remains silent.
When I look around our town, I see a lot of places where the money these four councilors want in their pockets could be used to help the citizens they were elected to represent.
They rejected the Project Zebra statue that would have brought more visitors to our town. They voted “no” to upgrading water meters, which would have saved money in the long run. Not doing that now will probably cost a lot more down the road.
Their solution to the homeless has been to give vouchers for a local motel. That is not a long-term solution and probably created more problems for the local police than it actually helped the homeless.
Has anyone driven down Southern Avenue lately? Many of our city roads are in terrible condition. Visitors leaving our beautiful museum must drive over bumps and potholes on Shepard Street, which is often under water.
If every member of council, including the mayor, would show up and vote for what’s best for Elizabeth City, they could stop these men from their selfish behaviors. And in the upcoming election, let’s make sure that the people we are voting for love our city and not just themselves.
DEE ESTELLA
Elizabeth City