I'd like to talk to you about home owner rights.
When you invite someone into your home to live because their home burned down, how long should it take them to find another place to live?
My husband’s deceased wife allowed several people to come into the home “until they could get back on their feet." Well, here we are five years later and they won’t leave!
The man left his mom here and he moved in with his girlfriend instead of taking his mother along with him. We went through the eviction process, but with the virus, the courts can't take any action until June.
After our last court date, the judge said they had to leave, but they appealed the ruling.
This seems unfair to good people trying to help someone out. They are taking advantage of us. They have done nothing but start problems for us. He comes in and touches and feeds our dogs, moves our furniture and calls the deputies to our house to arrest us for really dumb things. For example, stealing his bag of chips. Really?
The law seems to protect them more than the homeowner. I don’t understand why this is. I know there are some bad landlords, but we are not landlords — we are homeowners. They don’t own anything and they don’t pay anything, and haven’t since they came here!
My advice is: Make sure you know the law and the process of eviction. Otherwise, you will end up like us.
PATRICIA BOWERS
Tyner