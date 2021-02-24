After reading a frequent local contributor’s list of reasons to be thankful for Donald Trump, I was amazed that he neglected to mention some of the most noteworthy.
Probably an oversight, but he failed to mention Trump’s 20,000-plus lies to the public while in office.
But why stop there? Let me see. Shouldn’t we be thankful for the trove of personal and professional violations of decent behavior; assigning his own deficiencies to others as a diversionary tactic; placing children of illegal immigrants in cages and, for some, separating them from their parents indefinitely; trying to scuttle mail-in ballot delivery by appointing a Postmaster General who was willing to do whatever it took to ensure a Trump win; rejecting scientific evidence of environmental damage caused by mankind; validating racial and ethnic xenophobic prejudices suppressed but held by so many; publicly denying and then downplaying the COVID-19 crisis which resulted in the U.S. leading the world with 500,000 Covid related deaths; making mask wearing a political statement of choice rather than a documented avenue to reducing the spread of the virus; overtly ridiculing the handicapped and branding those who served and died in the military as “losers”; providing major tax breaks for the wealthy, which has contributed to the largest U.S. national deficit in history; and, encouraging his followers to violently overthrow our government with an attack on the Capitol when the election results weren’t in his favor?
On the other hand, shouldn’t we be thankful that we now have elected a genuinely decent, truly caring, and knowledgeable individual as our president? How refreshing!
ROY GODFREY
Currituck