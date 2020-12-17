If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris survive the scrutiny of a highly irregular election, we will have a president who was elected, not on the basis of intellect, performance or capability but because many, if not most, of those who voted for him did so only because they disliked President Trump or simply hated him because that is what the Democratic Party dictated and the sycophantic and compliant main street media promoted.
Trump accomplished more for our country in his brief stint as a politician than Biden did in his two score and seven years as a career politician.
Those of you of my vintage may remember the Peter Principle, from the book with the same name written by Raymond Hull. The principle states that members of a hierarchy are promoted until they reach the level at which they are no longer competent. Biden is the poster child for the Peter Principle.
Kamala Harris, initially rejected by the Democrats as their presidential candidate, was selected as vice president only because of her race and gender to appease the far left radicals of the Democratic Party.
Due to Biden’s advanced age and mental condition, we could very easily end up with an unqualified president whom neither the Democrats nor the Republicans would have elected had she run for president.
Can even God save our country from the ultimate failure of progressive socialism that she and her followers will bring to America, a system that has repeatedly failed the world over?
ROBERT MUIR
Hertford