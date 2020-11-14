Tom Campbell's column in the Oct. 2 edition of The Daily Advance on term limits for officeholders got me to thinking about what I think of the subject of term limits for all public officials — local, state and federal.
I suppose if you are a loyal party member you want the person there forever, regardless of anything. However, if that person isn't of your party, you, as a loyal member of your party, want the "bum" thrown out, no matter what.
I wonder what the founding fathers would think about it? I don't believe they saw public service as a lifelong profession.
John Adams, our second president of the U.S., would leave Washington, D.C., at times and go home to Massachusetts to, as he said, "tend to the fields." Although he was a lawyer by trade, he considered himself a farmer first and always.
So, Mr. Adams, what would you have to say about it?
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City