This letter is in response to one of your letter-writers' comments regarding COVID-19 being a “God-sent plague” and praying to Jesus.
As a Bible-studying Christian and biologist, I don’t think God sent this plague. People brought it on themselves by eating bats, which is an abuse of God’s creation.
Jesus doesn’t answer prayers when we know what to do, but are too self-centered to do what is needed. Jesus’ answer to your letter-writer would probably be along the lines of ”You know what to do: Love your neighbor and put on a face mask.”
If all professing follows of Christ would swear an oath to God to wear a face covering every day for the next 60 days I suspect the plague would end.
WALKER H. RAYBURN JR.
Hertford