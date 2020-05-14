I had almost forgotten my old cartoonery buffoonery columns until so many cards and letters started pouring in from my many fans wondering why they don’t see them anymore. Then I began thinking: could they make any sense of some of the craziness we’re seeing today?
So again, I’m drawing on my old favorites from the Shoe comic strip to expose and clarify the hissy fits and food fights between two supposedly adult men: one, a former congressman, Joe Scarborough, and the other the president of the United States, Donald Trump.
How can a comic strip explain or ameliorate the childish bickering between two grown men who should be focused on the needs of the country ahead of their vanity, you might ask? Perhaps like this: In the Shoe comic strip, newspapermen P. Martin “Shoe” Maker and Perfesser “Cosmo” Fishhawk spot a certain lady clad in green in a bar and Cosmo says he thinks he knows her. So he goes over and says: You look like Hellen Green. To which she replies, “Well, you don’t look so hot in brown.”
So what might we have missed in so many charges and counter charges flying about? Have we become like the cartoon lady mistaking an innocent question for a slur and don’t know the truth when we hear it?
Scarborough has accused the president of idiocy, stupidity, racism and other notable slurs. And most recently he said the president caused the deaths of hundreds of thousand by not acting soon enough when the virus struck. That’s right: according to Scarborough, the president — who is neither a doctor nor possess divine powers — should have stopped the coronavirus dead in it’s tracks.
But even if the president did stop the virus and wiped out every case of it in the country the very next airplane that landed somewhere in America from some virus-infected third world nation would reinfect us again.
Having exhausted all the good slurs they’ve now turned to slurring the president’s mother and Scarborough’s wife, with the president calling for reopening the cold case file of the “dead girl” found in Scarborough’s office.
Stay tuned folks to see what Shoe and Fishhawk make of this.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford
Protesters should stay home, protect others
To all the crackpots out there who yell, “Give me liberty or give me death,” I say, “what good will liberty be to you after you are dead — along with your innocent elderly parents and neighbors?”
Get the heck back home and use the common sense God gave you, and let his angels do their blessed work in hospital emergency rooms all across the world. I pray that God will bless and protect them and the whole world.
ANN BECHIOM
Elizabeth City