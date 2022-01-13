It's Dec. 31 and I could not think of a better way to close out 2021 but with this story I saw on TV: A store clerk called the police to report someone had left a bag on the counter with four puppies inside. The two officers responding to the call — and later two others — decided that each would keep one of the puppies.
So, as we look to the new year and there are days less bright in this world of ours, I pray that I'm able to call upon this heartwarming story and that image of the four officers holding those cute, little, adorable, puppies in their arms and remember man's humanity.
Actually, there were five puppies in all. The store clerk also kept one. A wonderful ending to one story and the beginning of another one.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City