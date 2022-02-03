I’ll start this letter by stating the obvious, and that is that 2021 was one heck of a year for things going wrong. The Jan. 6 insurrection and the aftermath to the end of the Afghanistan War were two events in the top 10 list of things that went wrong last year.
The end to the 20-year war in Afghanistan produced casualties that were unfortunate but not unusual. Casualties are expected during times of war, even when you’re trying to end one. My condolences go out to those who lost loved ones in that war.
The U.S. did leave equipment behind when it left Afghanistan, but some of it was rendered useless. It seems to me, getting people out of Afghanistan was more important than moving out equipment.
After the Afghan president fled, the Taliban quickly took over the government. We also had a fleeing of our vice president from our Capitol Building in January when large crowds of Trump supporters broke in. They formed a hangman’s noose and shouted “Hang Mike Pence.” Unlike the Taliban, this mob wasn’t able to take over our government.
So far, democracy still stands. But hanging onto the “big lie,” devising ways to suppress certain citizens’ voting power, and encouraging negative, nonsensical people to act in ways that harm rather than help, will not make America great.
When democracy does not benefit all of its upstanding citizens fairly, America will not be great, nor will it be good. If we do not do the right thing, the wrong thing will dominate our government and our lives.