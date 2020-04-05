I woke up the morning of March 25 and picked up the paper just looking for any small piece of happiness in this time of a worldwide pandemic.
States are closed down, businesses are closed, people are sick and dying. A lot of small, independent businesses will never open again after all this is over. We have no idea what the extent of the damage this pandemic will cause or what permanent damage will be left for us to pick up and start over with.
With businesses closed, so many people are out of work. Some people don’t know where their next meal is coming from or if they’ll have a job to go to when this is over.
And then I saw it. The Elizabeth City Council just voted to give itself a $500-a-month raise, a 73-percent increase to their annual salary.
I thought I was seeing things. How dare they do this with what is going on? They are still getting paid and voted to give themselves even more money. What a slap in the face to all the citizens of Elizabeth City.
I can’t even think of words to appropriately describe their actions. Well, actually I can think of a couple but you can’t print them.
This is beyond anything I have ever seen in my life. It’s a true sign of no morals, no decency and no caring for mankind. There’s a special place for these kind of people. Hope they have to answer to someone for this.
Jimmy Houser
Hertford