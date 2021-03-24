When my life needs more seasoning, I tell myself that rhyming is a form of reasoning and that there is only a Swiss cheese fence between sound and sense. In that belief I present the following.
I'm thankful for the power which digests my food but gives me the freedom to alter my mood. I'm thankful for each flower that grows and each rock that knows, the power to live and the urge to give, singers and hummers, winters and summers, bread and money, milk and honey.
Give thanks for yours and ours, sweets and sours, givers, takers, and salt and pepper shakers, Baptists and Quakers, beans and rice and sugar and spice, seeing and hearing, hoping and fearing.
Praise the sun and moon and the month of June, a comfy bed and an ache-less head, descending rain and decreasing pain, grocers and clerks and soda jerks, good dreams you send, weak bones you mend, each wink and nod from that which many call God.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City