My grandmother was a wonderful country cook and I was raised up on country food. These gourmet restaurants cannot compare to the downhome taste of country food.
From the Appalachian Mountains to Southern Alabama, one can find all kinds of diners and hole-in-the-wall places to choose from. That’s where you get good ol’ Southern food. It’s good food to die for.
Homemade biscuits with white gravy makes an unforgettable breakfast even for the most picky eaters. Collard greens, fried chicken and homemade potato salad — yum, yum. It’s a never-ending table of fine dishes.
Even Queen Elizabeth of England would love Southern cooking. After all, of all the foods in our ever-changing world, I believe Southern food is the best because of its unique flavor.
I’m sure Vivian Howard of Kinston has a lot to say about country cooking. In my opinion, she is the reigning food critic and queen of country food.
Most Americans love country food, and in the Southern U.S. they know how to pack on the food and then some. And talk about those enormous apple pies — oh, no, my diet is over.
To my amazement, the sweets are even better. One delicious chocolate layer cake at a time.
So whenever your tummy growls like a bear’s, find that special mom-and-pop restaurant where they cook so much, you have to get a doggie bag to take some home.
For me personally, I adore Southern country food. And the only thing I can think of that’s better is a Southern woman.
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City
How our country, world might have been better
I recently heard a knuckleheaded, skinhead supremacist say, “Without white people this country would not exist.”
It wounded good, I’m ashamed to say.
Then I started thinking. You could say with equal validity, “Without white people, hydrogen bombs would not exist!” So there.
The multiple massacres committed by the brutish Brits would not have happened. Any other group of people, not dominated by whites, might have developed a country, an entire world, much better.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City