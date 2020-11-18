Is there truth anymore? I just finished reading a column by a local columnist entitled, “Hoping Trump goes the way of McCarthy, Nixon.”
The second paragraph of the column accusing President Donald Trump of being a cheat for one thing reminds me of Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell and their consistent lying that they had solid evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Schiff went on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” about four years ago, and when asked for the evidence of that, his response was that it was hiding in plain sight. If it was no one could see it. Four years later and Schiff has yet to produce it.
Swalwell was also given air time on Tucker Carlson’s show, given as much time as he needed to lay out his case, and provided absolutely no evidence of collusion, claiming that he couldn’t discuss it because it was classified. Swalwell gave Carlson the typical government bureaucratic response.
Over almost a four-year period Schiff and Swalwell continued to make the same claims yet provided no evidence of collusion. They apparently didn’t even provide their evidence to the Special Counsel Robert Muller as his final determination is that his team could find no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Now Schiff and Swalwell are making the same assertions regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop — that it’s more Russian disinformation. Schiff even has former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, both of whom lied to Congress on unrelated matters, and about 40-plus other intelligence officials, probably loyalists of former President Obama, in the CIA claiming, Russian disinformation.
Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliff, supported by another high-level intelligence source, has stated there is no intelligence to support that Russia is involved in the Hunter and Joe Biden scandal; yet, the left continues to claim Russian disinformation.
If you’re going to make assertions about Trump have the evidence in hand to prove those assertions or say nothing. I suspect the writer of the column has absolutely no solid evidence to prove her assertions. If the claims made in the column are from other sources the writer should have disclosed that.
What did Jack Nicholson say to Tom Cruise in “A Few Good Men?” “You can’t handle the truth!” I believe we can so long as you have the evidence to back it up.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City