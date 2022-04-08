It is common knowledge that college costs have gotten insane. Normal economic market control is nonexistent. The folly is that even though colleges pretend that education is their primary function, they are capitalists. For decades the government has guaranteed student loans, which gives colleges an unlimited supply of funds.
In 2010, during the Obama administration, the Congress passed the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act. This piece of legislation allowed a government takeover of student loans.
What we have learned over the years is even if a politician has good intentions, they always ignore the unintended consequences created by bureaucrats. In simple terms, big government creates more problems than it can fix.
More proof that government creates problems it can’t fix is Joe Biden’s extension of the pause on the repayment of student loans until Aug. 31. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., want student loans canceled and even more money handed out. I guess they ignored the use and criminal abuse of the “American Rescue Plan.”
What about the hard-working families and students who paid for their own education? Some families had members who held two or three jobs just to keep their heads above water.
I suggest using a website: judicialwatch.org. Judicial Watch is an organization that uses the law to keep government in line. I suggest that if enough people contact judicialwatch.org, they might sue the government on behalf of all the hard-working Americans and get a refund on all the money that they spent on their education.