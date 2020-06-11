The ghost, the illusion, of "white supremacy" is the descendant of the reality of white savagery and white brutality.
Google tells me that the British Empire once controlled about one fifth of the world's land mass and the world's wealth. Twenty-nine million people of India starved within one century, while Brits were exporting wheat from India to Britain.
The honorable Winston Churchill said those deaths were caused by the people of India, because "they breed like rabbits." And Gen. George Armstrong Custer justified killing Native-American babies by saying: "Nits make lice."
"The sun never sets on the British Empire," some boasted. No great power becomes a great power by being nice guys, by loving others as themselves. Sorry, Jesus.
Everybody knows about the six million Jews in white Germany. How many Native Americans did whites kill?
How many million blacks have whites killed? How many people of color did whites kill in China, Japan, Vietnam or Cambodia?
Who will dare to look up and publish those statistics in all caps, on front pages? That person should be the Person of the Year, but he perhaps will be killed.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City