White supremacy is at the heart of the issue that is dividing our country. Since our country’s founding, whites have dominated other people and profited from their free, involuntary labor.
The Confederacy fought a war to retain white supremacy. They lost the war but kept the attitude; therefore those monuments to “Our Heroes” in most southern towns.
That attitude of white supremacy or privilege is also prevalent in hunting. When I first realized I had a problem with deer dog hunters, I asked them to stop trespassing.
The black hunters said they hunted as a family and stopped hunting my land. The white hunters said I could not stop them. The white hunters felt — and still feel — that their hunting rights are superior to my property rights.
That attitude is backed up by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, an origination that protects hunting. WRC’s commissioners are all white — all 18 of them. Please understand: Some of the commissioners are working to correct the trespass issue.
Deer dog hunting is totally banned in all of the United States except the former states of the Confederacy. It’s like the monuments: a holdover from the Civil War.
It is time to stand united against the attitude of supremacy. Move those contemptuous monuments to an appropriate place, ban deer dog hunting on another’s land, and recognize that diversity and respect for others makes our country strong.
Stay safe, wash your hands, wear a mask, and enjoy life, liberty and justice for all.
DOUG LANE
Elizabeth City
Keep monuments: They teach history’s lessons
Julian Eure’s recent article concerning historical monuments was superb. It was well-written and effectively showed both sides of the monument argument.
From a historical standpoint, I strongly urge the preservation of historical monuments and statutes of important figures who played a positive role.
History is a mixed bag. We have the good, the bad and the ugly. For education we need all three. By removing these monuments you take away reminders of history, along with history’s lessons. We all know what happens when we forget history’s lessons, don’t we?
When I was 6, I remember seeing a statue in downtown Cleveland. It was a man with a stewpot on his head. My dad told me the statue was of Johnny Appleseed. It was the first time I learned about the great American pioneer.
I have seen many monuments and statues over the years and three words come to my mind: lest we forget. I believe history must be remembered, most importantly its lessons. Lest we forget.
RAY CLARKE SR.
Elizabeth City