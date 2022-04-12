Every day I and millions of other Americans wake up and think, “It can’t possibly get worse than this.” Then we wake up the next day and realize that it is. We are truly being led by buffoons.
We are long past the constant lies, gaffes and incoherent mumbling from Joe Biden, but what is wrong with Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi? Harris is arguably the most intellectually vapid vice president in this country’s history. Does anything she say make sense? Anything? Did you all not see her “significance of the passage of time” speech? If not, Google it. It’s beyond ridiculous and embarrassing.
What was that? Nobody in their right mind takes her or Biden seriously. How can they? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi now talks with her hands and arms flailing around and makes no sense either. Shouldn’t the ability to speak in coherent sentences be a prerequisite to these roles?
Now we see that the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee were fined by the Federal Elections Commission for lying about the Steele dossier, but move along people, nothing to see here.
Also, remember recently when the media and Democrats were in an uproar over the “missing” Trump phone logs from Jan. 6th? Yup, that was a lie as well: it was reported that the supposedly missing 7 hours involved the use of White House landlines and cell phones.
The only thing with a lower approval rating than Biden-Harris is the media, and they wonder why? We need fact-checkers now for the fact-checkers. At this point in our country, let me ask every reader of this paper: Who is a bigger threat to your life, your security, your children, your freedom, your family’s prosperity, and your family, and specifically your children’s future? Vladimir Putin or Joe Biden?
Remember when we had no wars, our enemies in check, cheap gas and food, were energy independent and put America first? Yea, me too.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: Multiple media outlets have reported that there is in fact a 7-hour gap in the official White House call logs for Jan. 6 provided to the House panel investigating the attack on the Capitol. In an article published April 1, CNN reported that the gap is likely explained by former President Donald Trump’s “phone behavior.” According to the article, Trump “mainly placed calls through the switchboard when he was in the (White House) residence but rarely used it when he was in the Oval Office. The fact the log does not show calls on January 6, 2021, from the Oval Office is not unusual, said (CNN’s) sources, because Trump typically had staff either place calls directly for him on landlines or cell phones. Those calls would not be noted on the switchboard log.”
Regarding the Clinton and DNC fine, multiple news outlets reported that the FEC fined the Clinton campaign $8,000 and the DNC $105,000 for misreporting the dossier funding on its campaign finance documents as “legal services and “legal and compliance consulting” instead of opposition research.