My wife and I are seniors (we're both over 80 years old) and we found out today that the COVID vaccine is being given to everyone instead of health officials following the national and state guidelines for vaccination priority.
Our friends had to wait for hours because health department officials were giving the vaccines to everyone who wanted one.
This is disgraceful and should be publicized by your newspaper. We are desperate to get a vaccine.
CHARLES AND FRANCES MCNAUGHTON
Grandy
Editor's note: Officials with Albemarle Regional Health Services say the target group for the current round of COVID vaccinations includes health care workers and persons ages 75 and older. It appeared at a clinic in Elizabeth City on Wednesday that no one seeking a vaccination, except those 16 and younger, were turned away.