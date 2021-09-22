I wake up every day thinking things can’t possibly get any worse and then Joe Biden says or does something stupid, further embarrassing this country. Where are all the letters from Biden supporters extoling his virtues and the great job he’s doing? Deep down, even liberals know what a joke this is. On Sept. 11th, Biden even posed with kids wearing Trump hats and shirts, oblivious to what was going on. Of course, he later said he knew. Sure, you did Joe.
But remember folks, never mind the price of everything and inflation skyrocketing. U.S. citizens, U.S. service dogs and Afghan allies still stuck in Afghanistan. Biden’s missile strike not killing any Taliban but innocent people, including children in Kabul. General Mark Milley calling his Chinese counterpart to warn him of any possible aggression by then President Trump and countless other failures. How is it possible that not a single member of this administration has not been fired for incompetence or even treason?
It’s all about COVID now to scare and distract you. Why was every COVID-19 death Trump’s fault when he was president, but now every COVID-19 death under Biden not his fault, it’s the fault of the unvaccinated? You’re being played, folks. Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama have parties with hundreds of people not wearing masks, except for the wait staff of course. Rules for thee but not for me is the Democrats mantra.
I hope everyone who gets COVID regardless of vaccine status recovers quickly. I don’t wish death or harm to people who disagree with me politically. To those who say Trump divided this country, you’re right. He divided common sense and good, from stupidity and evil. If your hatred for one man is greater than your love for this country, you are the problem.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck