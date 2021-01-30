If all the energy of the riots had been directed against the virus and into vaccinating more people, could we as a country have saved more lives and money? How much did the destruction of the Capitol cost?
All of the Congress members choosing not to wear a mask in close quarters during the siege could have passed the virus onto to some of their colleagues. Why did they do this? Are they not supposed to set an example?
When was the last time former President Donald Trump spoke in a positive manner to our country? He certainly kept condemning the election. Sixty lawsuits against the election failed because of a lack of evidence. Ninety judges, Republican and Democrat, threw out the cases.
I'm not supposed to feel sorry for our former vice president, but he needs to think about his future. The fact that Vice President Mike Pence had to deal with the president concerning the counting of Electoral College votes was a real challenge, but he stood his ground. During the riot, the chanting of "Hang the VP!" was too much. Trump made no apology after Pence stood by him. At the end, Pence became more of a man than any other in Washington, D.C. He has acknowledged Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's win, made a personal call to Ms. Harris and attended the inauguration.
President Trump liked to say, "Make America Great Again." But we were great before.
"Brainwashing" comes to my mind when thinking of Trump. According to Glenn Kessler, the fact-checker for the Washington Post, Trump made more than 30,500 false or misleading claims during his presidency.
Here are some things that have happened the wake of the riot at the Capitol: Stripe will halt payment processing for President Trump's campaign website. His company's major lender, Deutsche Bank, has stopped doing business with him. Signature Bank is closing Trump's two personal accounts of $5.3 million. Both banks also will not do any business in the future with any member of Congress who voted to disregard the Electoral College vote. Also, both banks called for Trump to resign. New York City has terminated contracts with Trump worth $17 million a year.
I am a Camden County resident who taught school in Virginia Beach for six years and in Camden for another 26 years. If I had done anything like Trump has done, I would have been buried under the school.
DAVID C. SEYMOUR
Camden