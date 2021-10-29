There is an element within the political right that loves nothing more than a brand new bogeyman they can flog to their illimitably gullible masses. The current “Critical Race Theory” meme seems to be filling this role nicely.
To your columnists and other correspondents promoting CRT as our next public school horror, I make this challenge: Name one public school system, not just in North Carolina but the entire United States, where Critical Race Theory has been made a part of the curriculum.
I’m not talking about one teacher running off the rails somewhere — there are nut jobs in any profession. I’m talking about the systemic institutionalized teaching of CRT in any public school system, in any class from preschool through 12th grade.
Either give us a documented example (a copy of the syllabus would be nice) of where this is actually happening or please shut up about it. Repeating the suspicions and undocumented allegations of others, however numerous, doesn’t count. An uproar by parents at a school board meeting is not evidence of anything except perhaps group insanity. A “ban” on CRT on the local or even state level doesn’t tell us anything except that there’s a lot of fear and thinly disguised bigotry out there.
Most of these Critical Race Theory alarmists likely wouldn’t know CRT if it walked up and bit them in the derriere. If we are indeed headed toward another civil war, as one columnist recently seemed to suggest, this is the kind of mindlessness that will help get us there.
ROD PHILLIPS
Edenton