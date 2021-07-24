I have a question to all elected officials in Elizabeth City:
Was the removal of the statue from the Pasquotank County Courthouse courtyard submitted to the Elizabeth City Historic Preservation Commission? If so what was the recommendation, who were the members voting on the recommendation, and who submitted the application?
Also, was the painting of the Black Lives Matter mural on the road on Colonial Avenue submitted to the commission?
GORDON ADAMS SR.
Elizabeth City
Editor's note: The author is a retired member of the Historic Preservation Commission. According to both Elizabeth City Community Development Director Kellen Long and Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Debbie Malenfant, neither the moving of the Confederate monument at the courthouse nor the painting of the Black Lives Matter mural on Colonial Avenue required the HPC's approval. The HPC's rules address the addition of elements such as sculptures and monuments but not their removal. Also, the monument has not been designated a local historic landmark, which would require the HPC's permission for removal. Also, the monument isn't located on city property, but instead on county property. The painting of a public right-of-way also isn't addressed in the rules the HPC follows, except when the right-of-way is made of historic material such as brick or cobblestone. The street where the BLM mural is painted is paved.