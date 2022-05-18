A few clouds from time to time. High 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 18, 2022 @ 2:59 am
Just wondering: Why do we pay for city water yet we all fill up our grocery carts with bottled water?
KELSEY FULGHAM
Elizabeth City
The Daily Advance
