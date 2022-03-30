It’s long been said that the first casualty of war is the truth. Do we need further proof of that after seeing how the media is reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine?
I personally do not stand with Ukraine. I do not stand with Russia. I do not stand with the UN or NATO. I stand with the civilians in each country who will lose everything they have while corrupt politicians and the media play their war and propaganda games.
Why does that offend so many liberals? Are Democrats intellectually honest enough to now admit that this would never have happened under former President Trump? Even uber-liberals Bill Maher and Trevor Noah think so. Are you watching what China is doing now in Taiwan? Were mean tweets really that bad?
When did the media decide to openly root for one political party over another? They bury significant stories about Hillary Clinton, her campaign and the Democratic party spying on Donald Trump while he was a candidate and then later as president.
Or just recently, the Hunter Biden laptop story. Anyone capable of critical thinking knew these stories were true but the Democratic Party propaganda machine, the media, did everything they could to bury both stories.
Finally, the report by John Durham and even The New York Times validated both. What the Clinton campaign did was so much worse than Watergate, but you’d never know it based on the media coverage.
Now that Hunter Biden’s laptop story is confirmed, isn’t it time to find out who the “big guy” is or who the underaged girls are in Hunter’s laptop pictures? Will any of the so-called intelligence experts who stated it was all “Russian disinformation” be held accountable? Will Hillary Clinton or anyone from her campaign? Interesting how all these “conspiracy” theories keep coming true?
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John Durham was appointed a special counsel in May 2019 by then Attorney General William Barr to review what sparked the FBI’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
PolitiFact, the fact-checking site operated under the umbrella of the Poynter Institute, investigated the claim that Durham’s report found that former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spied on the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald Trump and later on him after he became president.
In a story it published in February PolitiFact found the claim to be false. Durham’s report “states that an attorney for an internet company that was collecting data related to White House communications from 2016 to early 2017 also served as an attorney for the Clinton campaign,” PolitiFact’s story states. “It does not say that the Clinton campaign directed these activities. And it does not assert that the data was gathered illegally or that it was collected while Trump was president.”