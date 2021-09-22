Etched over the main entrance of the post office in New York City are the following words of the U.S. Postal Service creed: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
Why doesn’t this apply to the couriers at the Elizabeth City Post Office? We are entitled to daily mail service.
JOHN MAZUR
Elizabeth City
Was lack of respect for women source of Trump’s appeal?
In one country song, a husband and wife admit that they “got married in a fever hotter than a pepper sprout,” and that the “fire went out.” They started fantasizing about finding extramarital thrills in a different town. The husband brags about how he is going to wow the women and show them some things they don’t know about.
The wife tells him that the women are not going to be eager to “hook up” with a “big-talking man.” In fact, she prophesies that he will come home with his “tail tucked ‘tween his legs.”
Most men in the South are too deferential to, and reverential of, women to grab them by a body part. That’s why so many people thought that a particular politician was the real thing, a macho man, for sure.
He was, at least, different from almost every one else in public life.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City
Family has two reasons to celebrate Labor Day
With all that’s going on in this world of ours, I thought perhaps we could use a little humor, so I wanted to share some with you.
Back when my son was just a little fellow in elementary school, his teacher asked the class if they knew what Labor Day was.
Well, up went his hand immediately and he said with a loud voice, “That’s when my mother has babies!”
And it was true, although the teacher did not think so. She just thought she had a little wise guy in her class.
It was true, though, because he was born on Labor Day — as was his sister four years later.
We did get it straightened out later with his teacher and she just had a good laugh about it, as we do every Labor Day.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City