Yap! Yap! Yap! Democrats do nothing but whine about the downward spiral of the U.S. Postal Service as it tries to deal with the fraudulent attempt by leftist Democrats to steal the election.
Where were Democrats the last 14 presidential administrations we’ve endured that did nothing, and I mean nothing, to run the Postal Service like a business and not as a corrupt politician’s folly? We’re not going to let it happen. Period.
I dare say we law-abiding Southerners, together with the johnnies-come-lately from up North, are not going to put up with a dominating central government in D.C.
Then there are the airhead, leftist, mostly women at the press “show” asking questions of the young lady who serves as press secretary for the greatest president in our nation’s history.
We have no obligations to airheads or the downward-spiral Democrats who push their self-interest and power over those who are too lazy, and non-caring to save the greatest nation many have served, fought for and died for.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh