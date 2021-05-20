As a Black man born in the late ‘50s, I feel it has always, in my lifetime, been unsafe to be Black in America.
Murder of Blacks at the hands of police is classified as justified. In the city which houses historically black college/university Elizabeth City State University, the district attorney has stated that the shooting of a Black man trying to flee heavily armed officers was justified.
This is America, a country where a Black man is considered a threat while running away, sitting on his couch, sitting in his vehicle, walking home from the store, or other such “dangerous” acts.
This is America, where an armed white youth can go into a Black church and kill people, yet be taken into custody without police firing a shot. This is America, where a 17-year-old white from another city can walk down the street with an assault weapon, kill people, and not be stopped as he walks by police.
This is America, where a few years ago here in North Carolina, an armed white man exchanged gunfire with the police, but was taken alive with no injuries.
Yet in Elizabeth City, a Black man trying to get away from multiple officers with weapons drawn is a threat and is killed.
Since I know the district attorney can’t explain it, maybe my Wake Forest University schoolmate, U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., can explain why being Black in America is a death sentence or why we are victims of voter suppression attempts.
THOMAS ALSTON
Garysburg