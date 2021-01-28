It's well-known that Evangelicals are very loyal to Donald Trump. As I see it, Franklin Graham and his troops are less authentic followers of Christ than they are followers of the former president.
Jesus was authentic, real, truthful, loving, honest, strong, apolitical and nonviolent. Donald Trump was the very opposite of these Godly qualities.
Jesus Christ was divine, holy. perfect, humble. Donald Trump?
So why would anyone who claims to be a Christian support Donald Trump? Didn't Jesus himself say, "You cannot serve God and Mammon?"
JERRY GILL
Hertford