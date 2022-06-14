...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North
Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Why no similar Uvalde-level outcry over abortion deaths?
The gruesome murder of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas was pathetic. The killer, who was shot dead during the attack, deserved his fate. This instance and others of mass murder many times can be traced to failures of the judicial system.
The abortion of babies by doctors upon the whim of would-be mothers is the capital killing of the unborn. The leaking of the proposed ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its Roe v. Wade ruling has led to harassment of those justices under the guise of “peaceful protest.” That is abhorrent. Many thousands of the unborn have been destroyed but there’s been very little outcry about these murders, certainly not to the level following the mass murder in Texas.
Supreme Court rulings by nine justices on whether something is lawful or unlawful are supposed to be based on the U.S. Constitution. Political influence sometimes usurps the intent of our founding fathers, making the nine individuals on the court dictate the law of the land.
In 1973, the court ruled in Roe v. Wade that abortion, the murder of innocent babies, was lawful. However, there is nothing in the U.S. Constitution stating abortion is a right.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City
Why should non-officers need automatic weapon?
Why should anyone other than a law enforcement officer be permitted to purchase, own or possess an automatic weapon or a high-capacity ammunition magazine without a showing, by substantial evidence, that such is necessary for self or home defense?
Having never owned a weapon myself, I would welcome a showing of necessity by a responsible owner of such.