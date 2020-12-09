One of your regular contributors recently wrote quite a thought-provoking letter, to say the least!
How could the worst presidential candidate in American history possibly defeat the greatest president, the sole creator of the greatest economy in the history of the world, in American history even? It has to be that Joe Biden and the Democrats rigged every voting machine and mail-in ballot in the United States on Nov. 3rd, with the help of all of the crooked media in America, of course. Quite a feat, I believe.
But it should be easy for Democrats who created the mighty hoax of COVID-19 simply to hurt our greatest president, maybe just out of sheer jealousy. I mean, this Democratic Party is well-known to be beneath contempt!
I think the Supreme Court should dissolve the Democratic Party and overturn the Nov. 3 election and establish Donald Trump as our president and supreme ruler for life, Vladimir Putin-like.
This would surely make America great again!
JERRY GILL
Hertford