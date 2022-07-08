When I read the letter entitled “Why not sue Brown’s heirs for his drug selling,” I thought: what kind of heart did that come out of?
The Bible plainly states in Ezekiel 18:20 that you don’t blame the children for the sins of the father. Everyone who owns a Bible may not have seen that particular passage.
Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back of the head by county law enforcement officers as he tried to avoid arrest. The firearm that was used to deliver the fatal bullet was an assault-style rifle. The rifle discharged powerful bullets in a close residential neighborhood.
The district attorney brought no charges against the deputy who ended Mr. Brown’s life. There was a concern that the car Mr. Brown was driving might have injured or killed nearby law enforcement officials. But where was the concern that the bullets fired at Mr. Brown might have injured or killed law-abiding citizens? Reportedly, the house belonging to a neighbor of Mr. Brown’s was hit and a bullet or bullets traveled through several rooms. Could that have been a reason for a lawsuit?
The letter-writer suggested that Andrew Brown’s children be sued for the misery that Mr. Brown’s illegal drug sales caused. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drinking and driving kills 28 people a day in the U.S., or one person every 52 minutes. Alcohol is a drug but I don’t recall anyone suggesting that the heirs of the employees of the ABC package store that sells this drug be sued.
Misery feels the same whether it comes from legal or illegal drugs. Illegal drug sales should be dealt with by law enforcement and the courts. Thank God for proper law enforcement.
The Brown heirs won their lawsuit because it had merit. Mr. Brown’s children shouldn’t have to face a class action lawsuit because of their father’s shortcomings. Isn’t it enough that they lost their father?