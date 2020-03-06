By law the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission was established to conserve and sustain the state’s wildlife through research, scientific management, wise use and public input. It is the regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of North Carolina’s fishing, hunting, trapping, and boating laws. The agency’s upper level management consists of an executive director and 18 commissioners.
For over a decade landowners have requested that the Wildlife Resources Commission correct the trespassing and harassment caused by deer-dog hunters the commission licenses. These deer-dog hunters send packs of dogs onto property they do not own or lease.
Landowners who own enough land with wildlife habitat to have deer suffer the conflict caused by this trespassing and harassment. Groups of anonymous, armed deer-dog hunters go to hunt in neighborhoods where they turn their dogs loose. By running packs of dogs on land without permission, they remove landowner property rights.
The Wildlife Resources Commission has finally agreed to hold forums on this issue. Its website shows four meeting places, times and dates. However, nowhere on the site is there a way for the public or landowners to participate via letter or email.
The outcome of these forums has been predetermined by the Wildlife Resource Commission’s executive director who said, “Hunting deer with the aid of dogs is a deeply rooted and longstanding tradition in NC.” Simply put, the commission does not want landowner input.
The Wildlife Resources Commission needs to take an honest look at this conflict. Upper level management in the commission reflects a 1950s mentality. Its board has 17 white guys and one white female. It truly does not represent the citizens of North Carolina.
In fairness, some members on the board are helpful and trying to do the right thing. But the executive director needs a reality check.
Doug Lane
Elizabeth City