In August a local writer wrote columns which discussed former President Trump’s handling of classified material and the raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago. An obvious critic of conservatives, the writer went into detail about how Trump mishandled the documents, noting they were not kept in a sufficiently secure room.
Having worked in the intelligence community for years, I managed a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, or SCIF, and can tell you that under no circumstance is material marked SCI (sensitive compartmented information), regardless of its classification level, ever to be removed from the SCIF. It’s in a SCIF in order to protect sources and methods.
That said, some elitists in government are under the misguided impression that that rule doesn’t apply to them. Policy for the handling and safeguarding of SCI material falls under the director of National Intelligence. And the mishandling of any classified material is a crime regardless of who you are.
All classified material is the property of the U.S. government and has very stringent handling and safeguard requirements. Storage areas must be certified by the U.S. government as approved for classified handling and storage.
Considering that Trump is no longer president and Biden was no longer vice president, a locked room in Mar-a-Lago, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, or a private residence in Wilmington, Delaware, would unlikely be approved by the U.S. government for classified storage. When president, the president’s private residences would have certified secure areas to view classified material.
Now that classified material, including SCI has been found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, and more classified documents in Biden’s garage in Delaware, I’m anxious to see if this writer will write a column about Biden and his mishandling of classified information.
In Biden’s situation this classified material has apparently been left unprotected since 2017, when then Vice President Biden left Washington. I would submit that is more serious than the Trump situation. One major difference is that Trump has armed Secret Service agents protecting Mar-a-Lago and Biden did not.
Since 2017 it would be impossible to determine who has viewed the information, copied the information, or possibly removed some of it. Therefore, the only conclusion investigators could make after five years in non-approved storage is that all the material found at the president’s home in Wilmington and the Penn Biden Center has been compromised.
Will Biden be treated the same as Trump by the U.S. Department of Justice? Probably not.
Just recently U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., suggested to Fox News that the material found at Biden’s house was planted to entrap the president. Planted by whom? Does he suspect Republicans? Joy Behar of “The View” does.
Regarding Johnson, this is the same congressman who said, regarding the island of Guam, “My fear is that the whole island will become so overly populated that it will tip over and capsize.”