In August a local writer wrote columns which discussed former President Trump’s handling of classified material and the raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago. An obvious critic of conservatives, the writer went into detail about how Trump mishandled the documents, noting they were not kept in a sufficiently secure room.

Having worked in the intelligence community for years, I managed a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, or SCIF, and can tell you that under no circumstance is material marked SCI (sensitive compartmented information), regardless of its classification level, ever to be removed from the SCIF. It’s in a SCIF in order to protect sources and methods.