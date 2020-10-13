More than a year ago I began documenting the career of the enigmatic Jehu of the Old Testament and how the career of the president of the United States mirrored that of Jehu’s.
Recently I found out that Dr. Michael L. Brown, whom I never heard of, made the connection before I did. I made a deeper dive into the original narrative of the Trump/Jehu connection and found that great as Jehu was, God allowed him to be subjugated by Shalmaneser III, king of Assyria from 859–824 BC.
Henry Layard’s 1845 discovery of the “black obelisk” now in the British Museum shows Jehu prostrate before Shalmaneser III and paying tribute to him. In other words, Jehu, a king of Israel in the 9th century B.C., was humbled by a foreign king after completing a mighty work for God but he fell victim to mission creep. He quite literally went into overkill and generations of his sons paid the price.
I’ve been beside myself since the president’s virus affliction, so I went aimlessly surfing the internet and Dr. Brown popped up with one of his many prophetic books. And wouldn’t you know it, there’s one about the Jehu-Trump-Hillary connection called: “Jezebel’s War With America: The Plot to Destroy Our Country.” Just reading the promos makes your head explode — especially if you’re a socialist Democrat! Wowee!
Sometimes I just don’t know how to take God. What I know is you’ll do his bidding or pay the price. Even with his indiscretions Jehu was king of Israel for 28 years. So I’m wondering: What’s in store for Donald Trump, who, like Jehu, was humbled by God but for different reasons: Jehu for overkill and Trump for his ridiculous claims about the virus?
Will President Trump go on to be in control of this country for more than eight years? Will his sons follow him into the White House?
Considering how The Daily Advance is calling for tearing down the constitutional framework of our country, anything is possible these days. Read Michael Brown’s book and you decide.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford
If Black lives are rarer, Black Lives Matter More
Let’s change the slogan “Black Lives Matter” to Black Lives Matter More. Diamonds are more valuable than rocks partly because they are scarcer than rocks. In America there are about five times as many non-Blacks as there are Blacks. It seems that a Black person should be worth five times as much as a non-Black person.
However, whites represent only 11.5 percent of the world’s population. Therefore....
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City