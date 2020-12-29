As is true with most citizens, the issue of racial conflict so often appearing in the media has concerned me greatly. My professional life involves continued efforts to improve the interaction of ethnic groups.
Thus, as I read the words of Dr. Walter Williams, I was elated to see his logical arguments designed to lead to advancement of groups facing discrimination. His proposed actions were consistent with those my Irish people utilized.
Then, as I drafted a letter to him hopefully leading to a meeting, I read he had died. Although he and I never met, your news of his death was devastating — for I believed him to be a genuine beacon of hope for society.
Every ethnic group requires charismatic and brilliant leaders, which our local community certainly has. Examples include Dr. Hezekiah Brown, Bishop Ernest Sutton, and the multitude of highly exceptional leaders Gov. Roy Cooper recognized for Black History month.
I encourage all readers to read the column Dr. Williams wrote that was published in the Aug. 19 edition of The Daily Advance, as well as the column Cal Thomas wrote that was published in the Dec. 11 edition of the Virginian- Pilot. We must not allow Dr. Williams’ wisdom and guidance to be lost. May God bless Dr. Williams.
L. REED ADAMS
Camden
Editor’s note: The author is a local sociologist and criminologist and an adjunct professor at Mid-Atlantic Christian University.