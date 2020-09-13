British philosopher Bertrand Russell wrote: "Patriotism is the willingness to kill and be killed for trivial reasons."
I expect that most Americans would strongly disagree, largely because of the word "trivial." Killing or being killed "for trivial reasons" does, indeed, make the dead seem like "losers" and "suckers."
Mark Twain wrote of believers who "tore each other apart over minor doctrinal differences." Who can know for sure when X is "trivial and minor" or the most important thing in life to the parties involved?
Also, I think that Russell should have written "..and risk being killed." Even Jesus, as I understand the story, asked that he not be required to die. Nevertheless he accepted his Father's will.
Everyone who drives is willing to risk being killed but not willing to be killed.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City