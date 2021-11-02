What would you say of a Christian who’s looking for a reason to attend church? Sounds crazy, doesn’t it? But it happens all the time.
Membership in an evangelical church is akin to making your heart specialist your family doctor. Both are specialists in their field and look only for causes relevant to their trade. The heart specialist can save your life with bypass surgery but don’t keep going back to him for a bellyache or a sore throat. What you really need is a general practitioner, a family doctor who’ll examine the whole patient, not just specific parts.
The same can be said of an evangelical church focused on bringing the unrepentant soul to Christ. Their mission is critically important but then, having becoming a Christian under that ministry, you’ll likely be better served by finding a church that makes you happy to be there.
Admittedly such churches are seen mostly on TV and David Jeremiah’s “Turning Point” is one such program. Dr. Jeremiah’s scholarly approach to something called “alpha primitive people” focuses on the key missing issues in peoples’ lives — like my most glaring fault of not invoking Proverbs 3:5, which can be said of almost everyone at one time or another. Don’t be too hasty to help God to render unto your prayers.
In these closing days of Grace be careful of your fellowship, stay in a constant state of prayer and prepare for persecution. Remember Romans 10:13
CALVIN LACY
Hertford