It’s that time of year again: The time to enjoy the season and remember those for whom the season may not be so joyful.
This year is different, to say the least. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are advised to minimize our time in public and our social contact. That advice, plus the warning from health officials that older people are at particular risk if they contract the virus, makes us particularly cautious regarding a bell-ringing campaign this year.
Because we don’t want to expose anyone, particularly some of our most faithful, and “somewhat” older bell-ringers to COVID-19, we have decided to forgo our bell-ringing campaign in Perquimans this year.
That does not mean there is still not significant need for the money we would normally collect from the campaign. Since many of those who normally would be most in need of help are also the most likely to be out of work as a result of the virus, the need is actually greater this year than ever.
As you probably know, proceeds from the Christmas campaign conducted each year by the Salvation Army go to support needy families in our area. During last year’s Christmas season, Perquimans County residents contributed more than $7,000 to the Salvation Army, helping make Christmas brighter and better for many needy families. Together we set a new record for contributions and contributions per resident in Perquimans.
This new high in contributions was made possible by the generous people of the Albemarle Plantation Home Owner’s Association, Great Hope Baptist Church and the numerous people who either rang the bell, donated to the Red Kettle drive, or did both. Our success was made possible by the numerous volunteers representing churches and civic organizations as well as the businesses — Food Lion, Woodard’s Pharmacy and Family Dollar — that allowed us to solicit in front of their establishments.
Perquimans County people were truly generous and I am pleased to report that a major portion of last year’s collection from the Red Kettle campaign never left the county. It was directly applied to help needy families in Perquimans, allowing the Salvation Army to buy presents for children whose names were not chosen from our Angel Trees.
Because the need will be even greater this year, we are requesting that instead of dropping your contribution into a Red Kettle you contribute directly to the Salvation Army. Mail your contribution to the following address: Salvation Army, 602 Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, NC. Also, if you know of anyone who needs assistance, please have them contact that address.
SKIP MATTHEWS
Hertford
Editor’s note: The author is a volunteer for the Elizabeth City Salvation Army in Perquimans County.