When I first heard the president say the words, “Make America great again,” I didn’t understand why America had to be made great again. If he had said, “Let’s make America greater,” I would have understood and agreed that there was always room for improvement.
The president implied that the American nation was great at one point in time but had lost its greatness. I wondered at what point did the president think America had lost its greatness. A rising economy and falling unemployment were seen in the last administration.
Today, after nearly four years of Trumpism, I now realize that back in 2016, the president spoke of a future time. It is now 2020 and just as the president predicted in 2016, we really do need to make America great again. Those who have been bewitched and or frightened by President Trump’s influence may not admit it but America has lost some of its greatness since the 2016 election, especially when it comes to the integrity of the judicial, congressional and executive branches of our government.
Our president mishandles the truth. He’s also a dreamer who thinks that he can just wish COVID-19 away or just command a vaccine for it. His followers believe him in a Jim Jones sort of way. As he puts it, “They really drink the Kool-Aid.”
Under new leadership, the soul of America can be restored. The Statue of Liberty can regain its true meaning and respect in the world. The medical professionals will be allowed to do their jobs without ridiculous suggestions from the president’s office. Commonsense health practices will be upheld by a president who stays in his lane and cares for the safety of all Americans.
A distinction between the powers of a king and those of a president will be realized by our next leader. The next president will know that he cannot pardon himself; nor will he use his power to pardon others as a personal favor to a friend. He will realize that “law and order” includes white collar crime.
The next president also won’t encourage illegal voting. He won’t use his power over the U.S. Postal Service for his personal gain and force people, whom he vowed to protect, to go out and vote in crowds endangered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next president will respect all people and be boasted of instead of boasting of himself. He will respect the military fallen and those captured as heroes, not as “suckers” and “losers.”
America needs to regain the full greatness that it had before the campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” May God, who is the King of Kings, bless America with a leader who will hold the Bible right side up.
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City