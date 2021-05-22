At his press conference May 18, District Attorney Andrew Womble said that Sgt. Joel Lunsford of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office “was pulled over the hood of (Andrew) Brown’s vehicle, where his body and his safety equipment were struck by the vehicle.” I have viewed several times the four body cam videos that Mr. Womble presented to back up this claim and I don’t see this action.
I don’t see Andrew Brown aiming his car at anyone or trying to run anyone down. I don’t see anyone on the hood of his car. I do see him turning away from officers and trying to drive away. And common sense tells us that reaching out and touching the side of a moving vehicle is not the same as that vehicle trying to run you over.
So has DA Womble seen something in those body cam videos no one else has seen? Is he exaggerating to the point of dishonesty? Or is he simply lying? And if that’s what he’s doing, let’s call it what it is.
I ask that Mr. Womble explain to the readers of this newspaper and to the citizens of the district he serves the disconnect between what we see in those videos with our own eyes and what he is telling us happened.
By happenstance I viewed the first episode of Amazon’s “The Underground Railroad” Tuesday evening, just hours after Womble’s press conference. And I was struck by how little has changed since the mid-19th century in the way we deal with fleeing and problematic Blacks.
The same arrogance, hubris and sense of superiority that dealt out whippings and other tortures then is what delivers bullets to the back of the head now. Apparently these lives are not worth a moment’s hesitation, a small measure of extra deliberation, before the trigger is pulled. It would appear that some of us are considered to be less than human. Still.
Was Andrew Brown Jr.’s capital offense that he tried to run over sheriff’s deputies, or was it that he did not submit to authority and do as he was told?
I’m not sure what true justice in this situation would look like, but I’m certain we haven’t seen it yet.
ROD PHILLIPS
Edenton