When I saw the photo in The Daily Advance on Wednesday, June 30, I said, “Oh. Not another protest and streets being blocked!”
However, these were different protesters. These were city workers and their cause was for fair and equitable wages.
It appears now that their protesting was successful. However, blocking streets — well, that’s another matter.
But then we need to keep things in perspective. I realize there are other times when city streets are blocked. For example: the N.C. Potato Festival, the downtown Fourth of July Celebration, the ECSU Homecoming Parade, etc.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City