I am a retired nurse, part of the working class of this great country. Over the years, the American Dream has been slipping away from us and our work has become harder while we earn less and less.
Our frustrations became desperation and many of us embraced the promises of a man who is interested only in himself and in enriching his friends but not us. We are owned by the company store.
What is laughable is that we all need each other. Industry cannot become rich without a workforce. We need the jobs it provides. But when the balance becomes skewed, chaos ensues.
Our country, our democracy is at risk of destruction. The “lazy welfare bunch” is not robbing us blind. Donald Trump and his friends are.
We must wake up and send this man on his way and redeem our country and our democracy.
VIRL SUTTON STOKELY
Hertford