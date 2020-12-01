Deep down inside, does even the most radical liberal really think Joe Biden won the presidential election? Of course not. Even they know better.
Joe Biden was the worst candidate in this country’s history, and that includes Hillary Clinton, who to this day, can’t run to a camera or microphone fast enough to say Donald Trump stole the election from her with the help of Russia. God help her.
Why didn’t Biden even try to fake an actual campaign, spending most days in his home basement cutting off all media communication at 9 a.m.? We know why.
Who honestly believes that a weak, frail, cognitively impaired 78-year-old Biden would get more votes than any other presidential candidate ever? Even more than Barack Obama? While Trump was getting tens of thousands of people at rallies in the middle of Michigan and Pennsylvania in near-freezing temperatures, Biden couldn’t fill a high school gymnasium.
As I’ve stated before, nobody voted for Biden. Every vote cast was either for or against Donald Trump. Time will only tell what Trump attorneys find out in reference to voter fraud and what role it played in the election.
What’s truly incredible is the lack of intellectual curiosity by the Democratic propaganda and marketing machine known as the mainstream media. Why the rush to call Biden the winner? Why no investigative reporting to see what really happened, if anything at all?
Why no inquiries to where Hunter Biden has been hiding for the last several months? Trump’s family was out on the campaign trail for him. Where was Hunter?
In one of Biden’s rare statements when he wasn’t reading off a teleprompter, Biden himself looked into the camera and stated, “We have put together, I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization, in the history of American politics.”
That came from Joe Biden’s own mouth. Did a single member of the media ask him what the heck he just said? Of course not. Come on man.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck