The other day, I was driving around when I noticed a car with two bumper stickers.
One was a “What Would Jesus Do” sticker and the other was a “Trump/Pence 2020” sticker. I wondered how someone could support two diametrically opposed concepts. It made me think what would Jesus do if he walked the earth today?
Would he support a man who has been recorded saying, “Grab a woman by the (expletive)?”
Would he support a man who has told over 18,000 lies and or misstatements in less than four years?
Would he support a man who takes credit for everything that goes right but blames all of his problems on the national press or the Democrats?
Would he support a man who stated that he thinks the coronavirus will just go away magically and who’s made wearing a facemask a political issue instead of a health issue?
When you step into the voting booth this November, remember: “What would Jesus do.”
After watching the Republicans in Congress kowtowing to the president instead of doing their constitutional duty providing checks and balances on the executive branch, I am sorry to say that after being a registered Republican for over two decades, I feel obligated to change my affiliation to Independent.
BERNARD MOCK
Elizabeth City
Those delivering bad news should smile less
Democrats are always chiding the president for playing golf during the pandemic. But what about people in the news business who grin from ear to ear while delivering sad news?
How is it that socialists see the president as being uncaring that thousands are dying while he’s playing golf and give a pass to those who think their careers are all that matters, that they’re numero uno?
People like the Fox News anchors — Megyn Kelly, Chris Wallace and Brett Baier — who hosted the first Donald Trump debate, setting up candidate Trump to be lampooned and savaged by his opponents while they grinned all the way through it. At the conclusion to the debate, you’d have thought from all the grinning that what was at stake was all about those three people and not the future of the country.
Another grinner is Republican flip-flopper, U.S. Rep.Greg Murphy, R-N.C., showing a full set of teeth in the face of catastrophe.
I don’t get it. Where do these people get the callousness and effrontery to mock our nation as the God-sent plague called COVID-19 sweeps across the land? Instead of fear and facemasks why not ask Jesus to save us? Then you’ll really have something to grin about!
CALVIN LACY
Hertford