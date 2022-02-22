Wrong to attack those with differing views Feb 22, 2022 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Daily Advance posted a letter in the public forum from a frequent writer from Currituck who personally attacked a frequent local columnist with opposing political views.This is a problem we have in this country. You have a right to your opinion but it is wrong to attack a person of varying viewpoints.I’m surprised the Advance posted his letter.FRED BATTElizabeth City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Albemarle Magazine Winter 2021 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHertford woman charged with practicing dentistry without licenseOur kind of meatup: My Corner Butcher opens in ECCurrituck denies H2OBX owner's request for seasonal housingHertford woman charged with practicing dentistry without licensePasquotank school officer Tasers student who refused to leave campus after threatFire on the water: Boat catches fire, sinks at EC marinaCounty, state officials discuss excessive speeding on Millpond RoadParrish takes first solo flightEC Fire Department responds to building collapse, vehicle accidentSheriff, DPS probe death of inmate at PCI Images