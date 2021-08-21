It is known worldwide that drug dealers are a scourge to society. They distribute lethal and illegal drugs for the Mexican cartels. They “spike” the drugs so as to better enslave the addicts. This is akin to “chemical slavery.”
It is wrong when people martyrize a drug dealer who has a 30-year criminal history and a 180-page rap sheet.
There is no respect when a person takes aggressive action against the police to avoid arrest. The person chose to accept the consequences of his actions. He wasn’t murdered; he died from a ricochet bullet.
Fancy lawyers coaxed family members what to say and to “demand” local officials perform beyond their legal ability. Pastors wrongfully attempted to justify the wrongdoings of the drug dealer. The civil rights group came forward and made “demands” of the government.
This is America. We have laws and procedures that all people must adhere to. Shame on those citizens who turned this into a racial situation.
I praise the Pasquotank sheriff and district attorney who stood strong for the laws of the land.
I no longer visit Elizabeth City, as I do not feel safe there. The lawsuit that’s been filed proves this dispute is all about money. There is no consideration for the citizens who will have to suffer and pay increased taxes. Shame.
TERRY KING
Knotts Island