On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steve Munchin announced White House plans to ask Congress to give $1,000 to every adult taxpayer and $500 to every child. Some in Congress are pushing for $2,000 and $1,000, respectively. To this I say, “Please do not send me money.”
I and millions of other Americans do not want — nor do we need — the handout, as our income has not been affected during this coronavirus crisis. Millions of federal, state, county and city government employees are still at work and have sick pay if they need it. Millions of Americans are still at work in corporations and businesses throughout America and they have sick pay if they need it. Our military personnel are taken care of. Retirees receiving pensions and social security payments are not affected. Certainly, higher-income taxpayers do not need a handout.
Please do not borrow money, indebting our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for decades to come, to give money to every taxpayer. Target those in need, rather than throw money at everyone.
The focus should remain on helping small businesses get loans to keep their businesses stay afloat; increasing food stamps to help families in need; and providing access to unemployment insurance for workers being laid off and to waiters, cooks, cashiers, sales clerks and other part-time employees who do not have sick pay.
If the idea behind these tax rebates is to aid those in need and stimulate the economy, then it will be ineffective and we are simply creating a false economy shored up on the backs of future generations.
In 2008, the $168 billion economic stimulus package passed by Congress and signed by President George W. Bush sent checks of up to $600 each to 130 million taxpayers and $300 to 20 million retirees and disabled veterans. Only 20 percent of those who received checks spent them. The rest put the money into savings or used it to pay off debt, according to the American Economic Review.
Tax rebate checks are not a good way to stimulate the economy — that will happen on its own once the coronavirus crises passes and we all flock back to restaurants, shops, theaters, theme parks and hotels. And it can happen without incurring $150 billion or so in debt.
Please encourage Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to vote no on legislation giving direct payments to all taxpayers.
Marlene Greer
Elizabeth City