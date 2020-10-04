In the gilded, rococo palaces of the vaudeville circuit one act stood out for its longevity and unique style. For over 20 years this act went from town to town and was greeted with applause, and love by an appreciative audience.
Yet it was astonishingly simple. A small man would come on to the stage to an anticipatory hum and wait till the audience settled down. He would unfold his newspaper, pre-prepared by him with the worst news of the day from around the region, and start reading.
“The price of oats is going through the roof,” he’d start, “and it don’t matter to farmer Brown, his barn burned down last Friday.” As he continued with the news getting worse and worse he would start shaking and throwing his long hair around, his entire body bending under the pressure of this continued awful news, until finally he would throw down the paper, lift his hands to the sky and yell, “Stop the world, I want to get off!”
The audience would roar in a cathartic release of tension and amusement.
In Elizabeth City the news today seems as if it’s being written by that same guy. Our president and first lady stricken. Three shootings in one day, folks dying at the nursing home and prison. Billions spent on nasty electioneering. RBG dies, Mitch flips on appointing a new justice. Fires out West bigger than a country and the Gulf Coast under water. Local councilor is charged and long-time businesses are closing. Mail is delayed, chicanery is charged. Every sitting legislator, every aspiring candidate, is personally attacked. No paper towels in the store, meat is hard to find, prices going up, friends out of work. Airlines need a bailout, hotels need a bailout, states need a bailout, folks need a bailout. Our deficit is skyrocketing.
We really understand what that guy was all about. So, what to do?
Firstly, vote. Soon as you can. Republican or Democrat, Absentee or in person: decide who you want and vote. If you can get your family and friends to come along as well it’s even better, but don’t wait for them. Then, congratulate yourself, you’re no longer a participant, you are a spectator. Mute the nasty ads on TV, throw the big postcards in the bin and turn off the robocalls; they don’t pertain to you anymore. Politics are over till election night. Relax.
Then buy a mask that makes you look ruggedly handsome/astonishingly interesting/somewhat mysterious/intriguingly beautiful. Wear it proudly; download the SLOWCOVIDNC app to your phone and follow the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. You’ve just done everything possible in avoidance and can stop looking at the bad pandemic news: you’ve become part of the solution.
In the morning, stress-reduced and much of the bad news to one side, start your day with what Maya Angelou called ”an attitude of gratitude.” Look outside and be glad for the day you have been given.
Finally, if none of this works for you, grab this paper, go out in the back yard, raise your arms to the sky and yell: “STOP THE WORLD I WANT TO GET OFF!” You’ll feel so much better.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.