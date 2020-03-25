While the coronavirus was spreading uncontrolled throughout the world and our country, the Democrats and the biased press were obsessed with the outrageous impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Impeachment and paying more attention to a frivolous political fiasco was more important to them. Thousands of people have died because of stupid distraction.
Now that the attention has been refocused throughout the land our duly elected president is being blamed for not acting sooner to alleviate the spread of the disease. Democratic politicians are more interested in their socialist liberal agenda to establish a dictatorial one party majority and to dictate rule of our beloved country.
Frank Roberts Jr.
Elizabeth City